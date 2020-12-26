Citi News reports that the deceased, Emefa Assasey, went missing on December 24, 2020 and her dead body was found yesterday.

Giving an account of the incident, Uncle of the deceased Godwin Assasey said his niece woke up at about 4 am on Tuesday to sweep but wasn’t seen again.

He explained that the family was hoping she’d return but began to panic when she did not return after a whole day.

Mr. Assasey said some persons were gathered to search for her after her slippers were found a few meters away.

Upon searching further, they found that she had been buried in the middle of a cassava farm.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of the Sogakope District Hospital pending autopsy.

The Police are also currently investigating the circumstances which led to the teenager’s death.