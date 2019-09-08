Some traders at Odo Rice, near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, have found a more productive way to deal with thieves in the area.

The victim, whose name was given as Kofi Yesu, also known as Guy Guy, was said to have entered a shop near the Odo Rice area while the shop’s owner was outside taking part in a regular cleaning exercise that is organized on the day set aside for such purposes – Sanitation Day.

He reportedly succeeded in stealing GH¢700.00 and an Iphone X cell phone, however, luck eluded him when the shop owner, who spotted him, raised an alarm which attracted many people to the scene.

The angry residents unleashed their venom on the sus­pect and asked him to distil the gutters which he did with his bare hands without squirms.