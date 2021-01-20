According to WSVN.com, the robber, after noticing the presence of the child in the back seat, returned to rebuke the woman for leaving her child unattended.

Interestingly, the thief threatened to call the police on his victim and then drove away in her car again.

Reports say Beaverton Police Spokesman Officer Matt Henderson who confirmed the bizarre incident to CNN said that the little boy was unharmed.

“He hopped in the car, drove it, realized there was a 4-year-old inside, and drove back and ordered her to take the child out of the car and then drove away again,” Henderson said. “We’re thankful he had the decency to bring the little one back.”

WSVN.com said the crime took place at a meat market in Beaverton, where Crystal Leary left the engine of her car running and doors unlocked before going inside for a few minutes to purchase meat and a gallon of milk.

She was just 15 feet away from the car on the other side of the glass, Henderson said, but turned around at the wrong moment, the news portal added.

“As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terrible it could have ended,” Crystal Leary, the mother, told CNN affiliate KPTV.

“I am thankful that he is okay. It was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that can just change everything.”

Although the stolen car, a 2013 silver Honda Pilot was recovered a few hours later in Portland, just 8 miles away from Beaverton, Beaverton Police Spokesman Officer Matt Henderson said his outfit is still searching for him to answer for his action.

He described the suspect as a white male with long, dark brown braided hair who wore a multi-colored face mask at the time of committing the crime.

“This is a good learning lesson for all of us who have children,” Henderson said. “Be extra careful with your kids, take the extra step to make sure they’re safe.”