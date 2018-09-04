This church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives

news

A church based in Kenya’s Kiambu County meant solely for drunkards and drug addicts is really changing lives of people who would have otherwise been useless in society, by rehabilitating them and giving them source of livelihood.

The Worldwide Missions Center church according to Tuko.co.ke, has been holding church services for drunkards, people living in addictions and recovering alcoholics every Tuesday for the last six months.

The news portal says the church is practically changing lives of cantankerous drunkards, hardcore criminals and drug addicts by counselling its members on weekly basis using ex-addicts and reformed criminals as counsellors.

It is reported that the church led by Pastor Geoffrey Macharia goes a step further to provide food, clothing, skills trainings and sponsorship, and even job opportunities for members who have shown appreciable level of change.

Some of the resource persons the Worldwide Missions Center church uses in its live changing venture include one Onesmus Njoroge who reportedly stopped drinking 15 years ago, and is now a professional counsellor at the church, as well as Evangelist Irene who also does peer counselling after she reformed from addictions, including crime, drunkenness, bang smoking and immorality.

Pastor Frank Maina who was reportedly sentenced to death, but saved in jail is also a volunteer who counsels young people against crime, by showing them one of his legs that was shot during armed robbery.

The Worldwide Missions Center church is said to have a community-based organisation which aims at expanding the good work beyond the Kiambu County.

It is called 'It can be done C.B.O' with a slogan, 'changing lives one by one and connecting them to their destinies'.

Pastor Geoffrey Macharia has appealed for support to enhance the good work his outfit is engaged in, saying many lives have been changed and crime rate is reducing as a result.