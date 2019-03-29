“This is my feature man who loves me just the way I do” – Ignorant lady clashes with wife of man she flaunted

The barrage of curses an ignorant Nigerian lady received from the wife of a man she flaunted on Facebook as her lover, showering all sorts of compliments on him, it will probably take seven days of dry fasting to reverse those curses.

The lady identified as Precious John resorted to the social media platform to post a collage photo of herself and the married man which she captioned: “this is my feature man. He really love me just the way I do”.

Apparently, the man had not told her that he is married, so, at the time of posting the collage photo, she did it with all the confidence and bravado you could imagine.

Not long after her post, the man’s wife apparently spotted the image and stormed the page angrily to clash with her.

The highly bitter wife wrote: “Precious u are nothing but a public dog…So u don’t c any man to hangout with again except my husband, the father of four children. God will punish u and ur generation. U will never see any good in ur life.”

After realising that she was an ignorant trespasser, Precious did not want to give up just like that. She tried to respond to his married lover’s wife to heighten her fury.

She also wrote: “Chilling with another woman’s husband. As u can c his hand there, he’s fun to be with…”

See the entire fight below: