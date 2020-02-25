A Japanese company Tone Mobile has launched its Tone e20 model, the world’s first smartphone that prevents users from taking “inappropriate” (nude) photos, reports say.

According to Odditycentral.com, the Tone e20 is not a particularly attractive phone, and its spec sheet isn’t exactly impressive either, but it does one thing that no other phone in the world does – it uses artificial intelligence to prevent users from taking nude photos of themselves or anyone else. Aimed primarily at parents who want to ‘protect children from predators’, the phone can also ‘connect’ with other devices and notify their owner if the connected phone has clicked an inappropriate photo.

This new smartphone prevents you from taking nude photos; it's 'allergic' to nudes

The new budget’s phone’s primary feature is called Smartphone Protection and the way it works is pretty straightforward: if you take a photo that the phone’s image-processing algorithm suspects is nude, it won’t let you save it in the gallery. However, as we understand it, the feature is only connected to the smartphone’s camera, so it won’t stop the user downloading nude photos from the internet, the news website reports.

READ ALSO: "My HIV positive husband married my daughter and they kicked me out" – Woman cries

The anti-nude feature is not the only thing that makes the Tone e20 exceptional; it features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, three-sensor rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It is priced at $180 and is currently only available in Japan.

Well, there you have it, if you think it is your phone that forces you to take nude photos and not your own desire, then you might want to reach for Tone e20.