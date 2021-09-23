According to Thesun.co.uk, the randy couple was engrossed in maximum enjoyment when they knocked the handbrake unconsciously, leading to the anticlimax.

The news outlet further reported the Derbyshire Police as having shared pictures of the incident on Twitter.

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal Pulse Ghana

“At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

“Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side.

“No injuries. #DriveToArrive,” the Derbyshire Police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Thesun.co.uk.

Well, although they have survived the accident, it has triggered a lot of hilarious reactions online.

“Please practice safe sex and leave the handbrake on,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another user said: “When I said let’s try a different position, this isn’t what I meant.”