Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Andreas Kamasah

Police have rescued a man and a woman who were having sex inside a parked Toyota Yaris to “strengthen their relationship” before the car somersaulted when the handbrake got disengaged.

The car rolled down a hill before finally flipping on its side, Derbyshire Police disclosed in a statement, adding no injuries were recorded.

According to Thesun.co.uk, the randy couple was engrossed in maximum enjoyment when they knocked the handbrake unconsciously, leading to the anticlimax.

The news outlet further reported the Derbyshire Police as having shared pictures of the incident on Twitter.

“At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

“Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side.

“No injuries. #DriveToArrive,” the Derbyshire Police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Thesun.co.uk.

Well, although they have survived the accident, it has triggered a lot of hilarious reactions online.

“Please practice safe sex and leave the handbrake on,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another user said: “When I said let’s try a different position, this isn’t what I meant.”

Then asked another person: “Whoever came up with that one ‘strengthening their relationship’ brilliant!”

Andreas Kamasah

