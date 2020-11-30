His good wishes follow Joe Biden’s visit to an orthopaedic doctor after he fractured his right foot.

He reportedly had the accident on Saturday, November 28, but visited his doctor on the afternoon of Sunday, November 29.

He was playing with his dog named Major when the accident happened.

Reports say a first examination showed no fracture on Biden's foot but a deeper examination showed small fractures.

A video showed him limping slightly while at the hospital.

Donald Trump joined others to wish Biden a quick recovery.

"Get well soon!" Trump tweeted early Monday, November 30.

In related news, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris needed the votes of millions of Americans to win the Presidential election, but the input of Adjoa Asamoah, a woman of Ghanaian descent, was also key.

Biden saw off competition from Republican rival and incumbent President, Donald Trump, to become the President-Elect of the United States of America (USA).

The 77-year-old’s victory was projected on Saturday after his garnered votes crossed the required 270 electoral votes mark following a dramatic win in Pennsylvania.

One of the key players in Biden’s campaign team was Adjoa Asamoah, who served as the campaign’s National Advisor for Black Engagement.

Ms. Asamoah was born to a Black American mother and a Ghanaian father, and says she has even visited Ghana in the past.

In an interview granted to Watch The Yard before the 2020 US Election, she disclosed that her role in Biden’s campaign team involved engaging the Black community.

She is passionate about empowering the black race and subscribes to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s approach to liberation.

“My father was born under colonization in what would become Ghana and retired as an Africana studies and political science professor. My mother was born in the Jim Crow south, and experienced racism on multiple fronts. Both were civically engaged, and I was born into the movement, with their lived experiences informing my career choices,” Ms. Asamoah told Watch The Yard.

“By the age of nine, I had gone to the birthplace of both parents, and in witnessing Black people struggle in two different countries on two different continents, as unbelievable as I realize it sounds, I declared then I would dedicate my life to moving Black people forward.

“That has since taken on different forms. While attending Hopkins for high school, I taught African Studies to elementary school students in Summerbridge, testified at the state capital for the first time, and led my first issue campaign–refusing to refer to the school leader as headmaster. While in college, I opted to return to Ghana as an international student one semester to study African history and gain a better understanding of Kwame Nkrumah’s approach to liberation.

“While in undergrad at Temple, I challenged the university on plans to gentrify the community, served as (E?) chapter president, VP of the NAACP, and Treasurer of the African Student Union, landing myself a university presidential appointment to the University Affirmative Action Committee.”

In the same interview, she revealed that she holds three degrees in psychology, focusing on human behaviour.

“I was a practising therapist and cofounder of a mental health clinic in Philly, and also consulted in education to address the need to create positive school climates and culturally competent approaches to educating students,” she said.