According to tuko.co.ke, Uganda's Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi made the order to ensure that the young rapper goes back to school and study, instead of taking delight in rapping at the detriment of his education.

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi reportedly told Uganda's NBS TV that the country’s labour laws frown on youngsters working, while under 18 years.

She added that, instead of being in the classroom with his colleague youngsters to study, Fresh Kid is always on stage performing, which is an affront to the law.

The minister warned that if the order is flouted, the police will arrest both Fresh Kid and his management members for prosecution.

Meanwhile, Fresh Kid's manager, Francis Kamoga is reported to have debunked the claim by the government that his artiste has abandoned school for rapping, saying he performs only on weekends, and did so only twice this year.

He added that the talented youngster does not get paid for his performances, so cannot be said to be working in violation of the Ugandan labour law.

"I discovered him in a rural village miming some songs, brought him to the city and started paying his school fees," Francis Kamoga said.

Regarding the government’s claim that Fresh Kid has not been going to school, his manager equally refuted it vehemently.

It is far from clear which of the two sides (the government and Fresh Kids’ manager) is telling the truth.