“Just imagine that the victim is your child or daughter. You have a very young daughter and somebody irresponsibly gets her pregnant and doesn't take responsibility. How will you feel?”

She then warned: “If MPs don't want to believe this, I will start naming the culprits.”

Her stern caution follows a concern raised by Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) Chairperson Sarah Opendi Achieng about her male colleagues being in the habit of sexually exploiting young girls and abandoning them.

Sarah Opendi Achieng who happens to be the Member of Parliament for Tororo recounted: “Today I was informed of a young mother who came to parliament premises with a six-month baby. Unfortunately, the father is one of us here but he has refused to take responsibility. It is a high time we became role models in society.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Anita Among entreated the Ugandan government to put measures in place to cater for vulnerable young girls who are taken advantage of.