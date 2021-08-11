“University teachers don’t eat meetings & negotiations” – UTAG to government & NLC

He added that all the efforts that the government is making in a bid to get UTAG members back to the classroom have so far been counterproductive.

“University teachers do not eat meetings and negotiations. We have gone through these negotiations for almost ten years, how many more years do you want us to negotiate? Tell us so we tell UTAG members so that we know we’re negotiating in perpetuity,” Professor Gyampo said as quoted by Starrfmonline.com.gh.

“What is happening among politicians is that they tell their followers to tighten their belts while they’re loosening their belts and eating.”

UTAG members have been on an indefinite industrial action since last Tuesday over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.

The National Labour Commission secured a 10-day interlocutory injunction to compulsorily make the lectures return to work, after describing their strike as irregular.