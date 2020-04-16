A section of Murang’a residents in Kenya who have fallen victim to the scam only realised that they have been duped after they had bought the fake masks and gotten home.

Some of the residents are reported to have told Inooro TV that they hurriedly bought the masks from roving sellers because of their cheap prices.

Unscrupulous traders sell female panties to unsuspecting rural residents as facemasks

The flimsy mask costs a paltry Ksh.20 each with residents saying they only realized they were wearing panties long after they had bought the masks.

The residents have asked the Kenyan government to supply them with the appropriate masks because they stand the risk of contracting the virus if they depend on the masks being sold on the markets.

The development comes in the wake of the Government directive to all Kenyans to wear facemasks at all times while in public.

The directive further warned that any supermarket found serving customers who are not in the protective masks would be closed down.

The transport sector is also bound by the directive and Kenyans are required to be in masks at all times during their journeys.