Following the outbreak of the virus, all sorts of facemasks have flooded the markets and some unsuspecting people have been jumping on them without knowing whether they are fake or have what it takes to protect them against the virus.

There are currently masks made with fabric, cotton and the common surgical ones but experts say the N95 specification is the most effective and medicated sufficiently to protect its wearers against contracting the coronavirus.

In a bid to clear the confusion about which facemasks meet the requirement to be used for preventing the coronavirus, the Accra Regional Hospital has created an educational video in which it seeks to demonstrate how to differentiate between the recommended masks and the ordinary ones.

The video shows various health workers taking turns to blow air from their mouths on a flame while wearing different kinds of masks, in an attempt to see if the flame would go off or not. If the flame goes off, it suggests that the facemask does not have what it takes to protect the wearer and the vice versa.

The video has a voiceover explaining the process as well as a subtitle for easy understanding.

Watch the video below and get educated: