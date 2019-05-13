This part-time activity of many young men in villages is earning a man quite a reputation and a sizable income as a professional whistler.
Whistling to many great tunes and accompanying famous orchestra’s, professional whistler’s earn an average salary of $70,328.00. Also known as a siffleur, many of these performers are renowned and widely known.
Apparently, the ability to whistle is not a genetic trait as no evidence has been found to support this claim. Meaning one can learn how to whistle and earn good money from it.
