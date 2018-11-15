Video of ‘mentally ill’ student shamefully assaulting teacher goes viral

news

A worrying video circulating online shows a student of Albertina Sisulu Special School located in Gauteng, a northern province of South Africa assaulting his teacher who reportedly tried to discipline him for noise making.

The enraged student whose identity has been blurred is seen in the video chasing up his frightened teacher on 7 November, as the latter runs for his life.

As the teacher runs away, the uncontrollable student continues to chase him armed with an object which appeared to be a brick, and hurled it at him forcing the teacher fall in an attempt to swerve the missile.

All attempts by other teachers to restrain the student rather angered him the more, as he is heard saying: “I have been patient with him for a long time, today he will s**t himself. I’m tired of Sammy. He's been ill-treating me for a long time. He might as well beat me up.”

READ ALSO: 12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong

Some other teachers are also heard in the video suggesting that police be called to arrest the student.

Gauteng's education spokesperson, Steve Mabona explained later that the assaulted teacher was treated for minor injuries, saying the school caters for mentally challenged students.

Briefly.co.za quoted him as saying: “The learner is still allowed at school and due to the nature of his behavioural disability, cannot be suspended. We are facilitating a diversion programme for the learner to address his behavioural challenges.”