12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong

The suspect whose identity has been kept confidential for obvious reasons, is reported to have led a gang of thieves to rob students of the Mampong Midwifery and Nursing Training College.
The suspect whose identity has been kept confidential for obvious reasons, is reported to have led a gang of thieves to rob students of the Mampong Midwifery and Nursing Training College.
MyNewsGH.com reported that the minor was arrested alongside a 19-year-old man known as Kwame Frimpong, with whom he laid ambush and robbed students.
The Mampong Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, Superintendent Isaac Baah is reported as saying the armed suspects hid under the cover of darkness to carry out their criminal activities, robbing their victims, mostly students of their belongings including mobile phones and handbags.
READ ALSO: Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
It is reported that the suspects have been released on bail because the victims have surprisingly not been cooperating with the police in investigations to lead to any possible prosecution, despite the fact that they have identified the suspects as those who have been terrorising and robbing students.