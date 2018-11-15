Pulse.com.gh logo
12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong

Police in Mampong municipality of the Ashanti region have arrested a 12-year-old boy suspected to be the leader of a robbery gang terrorising and robbing residents of the area.

MyNewsGH.com reported that the minor was arrested alongside a 19-year-old man known as Kwame Frimpong, with whom he laid ambush and robbed students.

The Mampong Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, Superintendent Isaac Baah is reported as saying the armed suspects hid under the cover of darkness to carry out their criminal activities, robbing their victims, mostly students of their belongings including mobile phones and handbags.

It is reported that the suspects have been released on bail because the victims have surprisingly not been cooperating with the police in investigations to lead to any possible prosecution, despite the fact that they have identified the suspects as those who have been terrorising and robbing students.

Superintendent Baah, however assured that a 6pm to 6am police patrol team has been permanently stationed at the school, with Community Police Assistants assigned to all hostels to guard and escort the students to and from classes at night to halt the recurring robberies.

