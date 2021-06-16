Video shows popular Ghanaian university’s students kneeling inside lecture hall

“Why? University now turn Basic School. UPSA system isn’t working, every 1-minute biaaa kneel down nam mu,” @naftechgh_com captioned the video in which a woman believed to be a lecturer is heard lecturing.

The kneeling students are seen in the video watching the white marker board attentively just like their colleagues who are seated comfortably.

Although it remains unconfirmed whether indeed the kneeling incident happened at UPSA, some Ghanaians on social media especially Twitter have been reacting to the video and photos.

Some Twitter users have alleged that the university is notorious for enforcing conservative rules on students even though they are in a tertiary institution and should be treated as such.

While others made fun of the incident, others too maintained that such actions are only supposed to happen in basic schools where pupils who are under age are punished publicly.