He said the heart-stopping incident occurred on February 20, 2019, around 9:30 pm when he was on his way to Accra Technical University from Madina and decided to use the said overhead.

According to Kelvin, as soon as he got to the overhead, an unknown man aggressively emerged with a cutlass and gave him a hot chase.

He initially thought the man was an armed robber who was after his money or other valuables, but that turned out not to be so.

It is reported that the area where Kelvin got attacked is a known spot for dangerous attacks on individuals, according to Yen.com.gh.

Vlogger loses 8 of his teeth after jumping from the Dzorwulu Overhead (video)

In his desperate attempt to escape from the assassin, Kelvin said he jumped from the overhead and landed on the ground.

READ ALSO: Ghana: Public water vending machine allows you to buy with ATM card

He was severely injured including losing his teeth and had to live on a liquid diet for six months.

Thankfully, he is reported to look a bit fit now. Injuries he sustained on his jaw, hand, and leg have been treated well, but he still experiences weaknesses in some parts, reports say.

Watch Kelvin in the video below as he narrates his ordeal to Zion Felix: