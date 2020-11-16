One Mustapha Hameed identified on Facebook as the Executive Director at Midas Centre for Energy and Resource Policy shared copies of the said results slips on his page, claiming it was a “product of Free SHS”.

“This young lad from Kumasi Anglican in 2019 sat for the private WASSCE whiles in form 2, he got 8As. Sat again in form 3 in 2020, another 8As. 16 Straight As. Never seen anything like this. What a chap!

‪Unbelievable. Product of Free SHS. What a way to silence the rabid critics. The beautiful consistency!

‪Truly proud,” Mustapha Hameed who himself attended Kumasi Anglican Senior High School captioned the photos.

The result slips bearing the name, Wilfred Obeng, a participant in the National Maths and Science Quiz competition show him scoring A in all the subjects Social Studies English Language, Mathematics (core), Integrated Science, Mathematics (elect), Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Meanwhile, other students have chalked the same success in different schools across the country including one Mercy Nana Ama Akomprah who also made herself and her family proud by passing the exams with flying colours.

The teenage girl scored straight As in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science.

The science student also made light work of her elective subjects, scoring As in Biology, Chemistry and Elective Mathematics.

Also, Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, the member of PRESEC’s 2020 winning National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) team has also scored A’s in eight subjects including English Language, Core Maths, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Elective Maths, Daniel has made both himself and his school proud.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The results are the first for the flagship ‘Free SHS’ policy by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

In a statement by WAEC, they said the results were the best in the country’s history in recent years.

A statement dated Friday, November 13, 2020, signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said the release of the results follows the completion of all post-examination processes.

“The provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English Language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

WAEC explained in the press statement that the results of the candidates will be dispatched to their schools and candidates have therefore been advised to contact their heads of school for their results.