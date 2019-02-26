Social media is not having any of the most trending topic in Africa.

A South African pastor, Alph Lukau reportedly raised a dead at his during Sunday’s service. The video of the act that has since gone viral on social media has sparked a challenge #ResurrectionChallenge.

In the full video, a car brings the corpse to the church premises where the pastor ‘resurrects’ the young man in the coffin before taking him inside the church for more drama and emotions by the congregation.

There are people praying for what has happened. There are junior pastors being speechless. And there is corpse eating for the first time after coming from death.

Watch the full video of the pastor resurrecting a man in his church below: