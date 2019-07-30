The priest, Marcelo Rossi, was delivering a sermon at a religious event in Cachoeira Paulista, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

While preaching, he remarked that “fat women don’t go to heaven”, which drew derision from a section of the audience.

The Indian Times reports that a woman was listening from the audience but lost it when the priest made the said comment.

The woman run onto the stage anD attacked the priest, knocking him off the stage.

The incident left the audience in horror as they couldn’t process what happened since things moved rather rapidly on the stage.

There were about hundreds of worshipers who were seen standing up from their seats the moment the priest fell down from the stage floor.

The priest, however, got back on his feet and said: “Don’t worry, I’m fine, just some mild pain. That’s normal, nothing’s broken. Amen.”

Meanwhile, the woman was later arrested and handed over to the Police for attacking the priest.

Watch the video of the incident below: