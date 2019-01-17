It is probably for this reason a wealthy Kenyan, Esther Akothee chose to get the herd of her cattle drunk to the maximum before telling him she can no longer work with him.

Akothee who won the Best Female East Africa AFRIMA Award 2016 assigned laziness and negligence of duty as the reasons for sacking Mogaka.

A video circulating online shows both Akothee and the man identified as Mogaka sharing assorted bottles of alcoholic drinks and exchanging pleasantries prior to the firing.

The musician and business woman then resorted to Instagram to say: "Me and Mogaka after a handshake of partying ways."

"It was a tough decision to make! It took me three years of pain and sleepless nights, vets came up with their own prescriptions and my home turned into a money collecting station. Mogaka exchanged milk for alcohol, and was drunk 24/7. All the employees wanted milk and none was willing even to feed or take care of the cows," Akothee added.

What has got many Kenyans talking is the manner in which she allowed Mogakato drink to the maximum before parting ways with him.