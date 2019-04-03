‘Well-endowed boy’ says he needs a sugar mummy who “won’t tap his destiny”

This time around, the boy identified as Tunde OAP has said he is looking for a sugar mummy who will be giving him money, but will not ask for sex or tap his destiny.

Twitting from @TundeOap, he said: “I want a sugar mommy that will spoil me with money won’t demand for smashing and won’t tap out of my destiny”.

Contemporary young men and women getting involved in sexual relationships with wealthy people far older than them for monetary benefits is an increasing trend.

Mostly, it is the elderly people who are Married, but seek sexual satisfaction outside their marriage that engage the youth who sometimes are young enough to be their grandchildren.