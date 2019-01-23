Many people misunderstand the word love, and they enter into relationships with the wrong people and end up being heartbroken.

A South African man’s definition of love has got many social media users reviewing their understanding of love.

A viral video posted on twitter by Man's Not Barry Roux captioned, "What is love?" shows the elderly man extemporising the meaning of love in a manner that has shocked many.

In the video, a couple of ladies asked the man, 'what is love'?

As if he rehearsed the speech, he started by saying: "Love is easy to start like a car and difficult to end like an accident."

His initial comments got the ladies giggling in the background of the video, little did they know the man had just started.

He continued by differentiating between conditional and unconditional love, saying the former is mostly based on money, and once the money is gone, it also vanishes.

The unidentified man digressed a bit by defining what a beautiful lady is, saying: "A beautiful lady is a subtraction of money and additional of troubles."

Watch the video below and the reactions it has generated online: