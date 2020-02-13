Woman arrested for always beating up husband for ‘refusing’ to impregnate her

Chinwendu Chita from Nigeria’s Lagos reportedly turned her husband, Okechukwu Chita, into a punching bag in their matrimonial home compelling the man to flee from his own home on some occasions.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs Chinwendu claimed that she had been married to Okechukwu for some years, he had been unable to impregnate her and had not shown any commitment for them to have a child.

The dramatic incident reportedly happened at Alhaji Agbeke Street, Ago Okota area of Lagos, where they reside.

The assault is reported to have been ongoing since 2018 to the extent that Okechukwu was said to be afraid to return to their matrimonial home.

The Police at Ago Palace had intervened in the matter to no avail rather the situation became worse. She was said to have locked up her husband inside the house on December 22, 2019, and assaulted him by using a frying spoon to smash his head and face, causing him grievous injury. Then she forcefully collected the sum of N650,000 from him before she spared his life.

It was gathered that Okechukwu, who hails from Anambra State, got married to Chinwendu from Abia State for some years but the couple had no child to show for the marriage despite the former being a successful businessman.

Although the police in the area have warned her to desist from assaulting her husband, Chinwendu would not compromise her desperate quest to have a child.

On Monday, Chinwendu was said to have grabbed Okechukwu, beat him mercilessly but he managed to run to the Police Station and reported the assault. The DPO then sent one Policewoman, Sgt. Ojooniyan Omonike, to invite her and she also assaulted the Policewoman.

The Police eventually arrested her and she was charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for the alleged assault on her husband and the Policewoman, reports say.

When put before the court, the frustrated woman reportedly pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the Police to conclude its investigations into the matter

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr T.O. Shomade granted her bail in the sum of N700,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till March 11, 2020.