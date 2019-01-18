Woman burns husband alive for refusing to disclose his phone’s password

Reports say 25-year-old Ilham Cahyani demanded her husband, 26-year-old Dedi Purnama to furnish her with the phone’s password as the man was atop their house repairing tiles, but he declined.

When the man eventually descended from the top of the roof, an altercation ensued as a result of his refusal to disclose his password.

Dedi Purnama reportedly lost control of his temper, and hit Ilham Cahyani.

Out of anger, she also reached for a can of petrol and poured over the man, and proceeded to set him alight with a lighter.

The incident happened in Pandanwangi, an Indonesian village.

The terribly burnt Purnama is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, while Ilham is in police custody to face the consequences of her action.

It is not clear what Ilham needed her husband’s phone’s password for and why he also refused to let her know the pin code.

See more photos below: