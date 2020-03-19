A viral video shows the woman refusing to obey the instruction of a red T-shirt wearing man believed to be a staff of the mall to stop touching the products without cleaning her hands.

As she appeared to be recalcitrant, the man ordered the security man on duty to drag him out, and he did.

It is not clear which of the shopping malls the hilarious incident occurred.

In the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe have put measures in place to stop its spread, which includes handwashing among other things.

Public centres have provided water and soap for handwashing and hand sanitisers at vantage points to help curb the COVID-19 global albatross.

Watch the video below: