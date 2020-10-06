The video shows the two dancing to KiDi’s Enjoyment song peacefully at an event when the woman herself drew the old man’s hands to her waist before they switched into erotic dance moves as the song got to “I go kill you with enjoyment, enjoyment, enjoyment.”

READ ALSO: Woman dies after her heart exploded during Carboxytherapy to remove stretchmarks

While the woman appears to have run out of breath and tries to escape from the erotically charged old man, he was so engrossed in the enjoyment that he refused to loosen his grips on her waist and continued to grind her as if he was about to ‘discharge’.

The woman will surely never underestimate the old man again after that near 'fatal' experience.

The video was uploaded to Facebook and it has attracted a lot of reactions with people making fun of it.

Watch the old man in the video below as he ‘kills' the woman with 'too much enjoyment':