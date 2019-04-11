In the heat of the moment last year, a fed-up customer became popular after a video showed him storming a bank with his belongings, including bed and pillow to sleep in the banking hall, all in a bid to recover his locked-up cash.

Also, a couple of months ago, a certain full-grown man invaded a certain banking hall naked and registered his displeasure about the stress he was being subjected to, just to have access to his own investments.

The latest of such weird incidents is a video of an elderly woman allegedly urinating in the middle of a banking hall, in order to let them know that she could not take their ‘nonsense’ anymore.

It is not clear where the incident occurred, but it is reminiscent of the situation in Ghana.

Watch the video below: