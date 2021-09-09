A woman has shared a story of a lady whose husband and ex-boyfriend fought over the paternity of the child she bore, only for a DNA test to prove that none of them actually owned the child.
Woman's husband and her ex-lover fight over her child; DNA says it's for none of them
The matter was partly settled after a DNA test produced a shocking result.
The narrator who disclosed that her husband was called to preside over the matter revealed that the lady slept with her ex-boyfriend 3 weeks before marriage and gave birth after nine months which triggered a feud between her ex and her husband as regards who owns the baby.
However, the matter was partly settled after a DNA test produced a shocking result.
Narrating the story, she wrote:
“The lady slept with her ex 3 weeks before she got married. Then she gave birth 9 months later. Ex is claiming that the baby looks like him, that he wants DNA; Husband said I’m the only one she slept with, Ex said, let’s go for DNA…”
Read the story below:
