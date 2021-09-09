RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman's husband and her ex-lover fight over her child; DNA says it's for none of them

Berlinda Entsie

The matter was partly settled after a DNA test produced a shocking result.

A woman has shared a story of a lady whose husband and ex-boyfriend fought over the paternity of the child she bore, only for a DNA test to prove that none of them actually owned the child.

The narrator who disclosed that her husband was called to preside over the matter revealed that the lady slept with her ex-boyfriend 3 weeks before marriage and gave birth after nine months which triggered a feud between her ex and her husband as regards who owns the baby.

Narrating the story, she wrote:

“The lady slept with her ex 3 weeks before she got married. Then she gave birth 9 months later. Ex is claiming that the baby looks like him, that he wants DNA; Husband said I’m the only one she slept with, Ex said, let’s go for DNA…”

