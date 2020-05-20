According to him, the Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International was involved in so much “rituals and drinking human blood” that all his efforts to rescue him from the evil practice proved futile.

The relationship between the one-time father and son has become frosty for some time now, making them throw damaging accusations against each other.

In a recent video interview uploaded to youTube, Owusu-Bempah explained the reason behind his public disowning of Badu Kobi, saying it was a smart move to escape God’s wrath that might fall on him as a result of the latter’s ‘evil’ acts.

READ ALSO: Owusu-Bempah reveals how Kobi Badu left late son’s coffin open in the grave (video)

Pulse Ghana cannot immediately verify the trueness of any of the allegations in the video, hence it distances itself from them.

Watch him in the video below as he makes the allegations: