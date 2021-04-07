Young man cuts off grandmother’s head and boldly sends it to the police

According to Adomonline.com, Ebenezer Opoku is currently in the grips of the Asutifi North District Police Command for stabbing the deceased who was a farm labourer to death.

The District Police Commander, DSP Paul Ankan who confirmed the incident said it occurred when the deceased, 23-year-old Seidu, went to a nearby shop to buy sachet water.

He narrated that after buying the water, the deceased requested that the shopkeeper puts them in a polythene bag because of the quantity but the shop attendant declined.

The deceased then indicated that he would return the water should any fall on his way home.

Ebenezer Opoku, who is a friend to the shopkeeper and was present at the time, got involved in the matter and it resulted in an exchange of words.