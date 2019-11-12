The photo shows a handsome and well-dressed young man posing with a man reported to be his mentally deranged father, without any feeling of shyness.

“Never run away from your parents no matter the situation,” a Twitter user with the handle @HonBenard captioned the awe-inspiring photo posted on the social media platform.

READ ALSO: Unfaithful wife gives birth to twins with different fathers

The photo has got many twitter users reacting and applauding the unidentified man for appreciating his father despite his condition.

Young man posing in a photo shoot with mentally challenged father touches hearts
Young man posing in a photo shoot with mentally challenged father touches hearts