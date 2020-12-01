The Orange Democratic Movement legislator had gone to his constituency to open a school when the disappointed youth subjected him to the beatings of his life.

He could be seen in a 1.33 minutes video posted by a Facebook page dubbed NorthRift News complaining to the youth about the ordeal.

According to him, it was unreasonable of the youth to assault him because he was in the constituency to launch an administration complex at Masinde Muliro Secondary School.

"You mean I cannot come here to launch projects peacefully without interference by the youth? When my term is over and I have not achieved anything...you are the ones who will tell me I haven't done anything and yet when I come here to open a school you create chaotic scenes...you have beaten and injured me in the process," the angry MP lamented in a 1.33 minutes clip posted by a Facebook page dubbed NorthRift News.

READ ALSO: Islamic police conduct door-to-door search in Nigeria to arrest all ‘sinners’

Tuko.co.ke reported that the first-term MP had earlier on Monday, November 30, officiated the launching of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures in Saboti to be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (BBI) ahead of a referendum to amend the 2010 Constitution.

The news portal further reported that angry Mbeere South residents chased their MP Geoffrey King'angi in September over poor service delivery.

The attack was so fierce that the lawmaker was left with no option but to flee from a public function he was there to grace.

Photos of the incident shared online showed the first term Jubilee MP who is a retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) colonel running for his dear life as residents pursued him.

In related news, the Deputy Defence Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North in the Bono East Region, Major (Retired) Derrick Oduro allegedly suffered unimaginable disappointment over the weekend as members of a community in the constituency he represents in parliament booed him out of the area.

A video of the embarrassing incident was filmed and uploaded to the internet and it has since gone viral.

The video shows the ex-military general turned MP and his team being sacked by angry residents who were heard shouting “Away!!!, Away!!!, Away!!!”.

The constituents could be seen gathered at a place within the community where the lawmaker was ostensibly supposed to address them to convince them to renew his mandate in parliament.

However, as if the unhappy residents had planned to shame their MP, they did not even give him attention. Instead, they booed the team out of the neglected community.

According to Adomonline.com, the Deputy Defence Minister failed to fulfill promises made to the community during the 2016 polls, so they felt fooled.

In the video, Major (Retired) Derrick Oduro could be seen leaving with their convoy of luxurious vehicles they had gone to the constituency with, a gesture which probably angered the residents more.

The retired military Major entered Parliament in 2007 and has served in various capacities.