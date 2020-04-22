Since it was not a normal lifestyle, there were various complaints from security agencies in the country noting that despite the majority of citizens in the epicentres adhering to the directive, some recalcitrant ones were making the work difficult.

Meanwhile, some citizens seen outside either said they were going to work or going to get food.

Despite all the brouhaha that came with the lockdown, it has finally been lifted and everyone is back to work aside from schools and a ban on public gatherings.

Pulse Ghana, hence, took the time to ask various people their experience during the lockdown and their answers are amazing.

Here are 10 Ghanaians who shared their experience being on a lockdown:

1. Kingsley Enock Nyaah Jnr, National Service Personnel

The lockdown brought about both advantages and disadvantages to me.

From an advantageous point of view, I had enough time to regroup or recoup the lost energy used throughout work. It also brought about some unity among my colleagues. Hardly do we get time for each other but with this lockdown, contact was ensured to stay fully connected.

Though a lot of things happened the most paramount ones are the difficulties accrued in stocking the house with foodstuffs. As NSS personnel, we solely depend on the allowance aside from extra-curricular activities like part-time teaching. Inability to get access to the bank with which I save in Navrongo.

2. Shirley Ayittey, Student

For me it was okay. I am not the outdoor type so it wasn’t very different from my normal lifestyle.

Moreover, it hasn’t affected my school too because we have a virtual classroom and assignments are placed there for us to do and even now, I still have a lot of assignments to do.

But if I’m to speak for my mom it was a little boring because she was the only one at home and she wasn’t working so the little money she had, she had to use it.

The lockdown further taught me the lesson that I have to save no matter what because this has affected a lot.

This was not the time to be asking other people for money or borrow so I learnt to save for the worst.

3. Timothy Aperchi, IT Expert

As for the lockdown, nobody liked that experience. For me to be confined in one place, it felt like being a prisoner.

4. Kofi Asiedu, Teacher and Entrepreneur

While locked down, I started imagining how being in jail will look like and prayed to God to always keep me out of trouble. It was not a good feeling

5. Kwaku Osei, Public Servant

The lockdown was cool by me. I watched movies and read a bit. They were outside the norm because I usually don’t have time to do those.

6. Isaac Asare, Engineer

It was really fun because it's been a long time I stayed with my family for a while, and the lockdown really brought us together

7. Isaac Andoh, Marketer

This lockdown has made me know the essence of socialisation, as for us introverts. It was a bit boring- no one to talk to, and it seems we were forcing ourselves on people.

I tried calling people and they don't care to even call back.

I think life in prison won't be easy, I spent a lot on data bundles than food because the phone was my second food.

In fact, it was very boring and stressful.

8. Philip Apraku Tawiah, Public Health Researcher

I felt alright since I am not used to going out. My difficulties were that I was able to go out and buy the basic things I needed within my area.

I used the opportunity to reactivate my Twitter account and design research (with regards to COVID-19). I was honestly expecting an additional two weeks lockdown though.

9. Victoria Ankrah, Student

The lockdown was quite difficult for me because it wasn’t my usual style of life.

I was able to catch up as time went on (about 3-4 days on).

Sometimes I could feel like coming out for what was about to happen, but there was no day I did.

Aside from that, I had interesting times with my family.

Everyone was home, the house chores that could take me hours to do, now took minutes because my people were helping in a form of exercise.

We were scared we would grow fat because we were eating and sleeping.

10. Emmanuel Adarkwa, Software Developer

Before the lockdown, I predicted it would happen, so two weeks ahead we began stocking up for the inevitable. So I didn't have much problem with food throughout the period.

However, staying at home made it difficult to hustle. I ship down some pen drives to sell, my last order was cancelled without any reason and half of the amount is still not refunded.

There was so much information circulating on social media about the disease that one didn't really know what to and what not to believe at the beginning stages.