Being able to see the end of the year is a great achievement and it is just okay and more relaxing to get a hideout or a normal site where you can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that coronavirus came with.
10 vacation spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays in 2022
In Ghana, you get beautiful hinterland, sunny beaches, rich culture, lively cities, welcoming locals and tons of wildlife where you can enjoy to release yourself from all the stress.
Recommended articles
People travel for several reasons, whether it's cultural experiences, beaches, food, landscape, outdoor activities, and uniqueness. However, we have sorted out these friendly locations to help you make the most of your trip and make beautiful memories with your loved ones.
For a never-forgetful experience, here are some vacation spots in Ghana to relax from all the stress in 2022.
- The Tunnel Lounge
The Tunnel Lounge is one of the best places to visit during the holidays. The beautiful, neat and serene restaurant is located at 45 Kofi Annan street, Accra Ghana.
Their cuisines and meals include a steakhouse, seafood, a wine bar, Drinks, Brunch and more
- Lemon Beach Resort
Holidays for residents in the Central region are going to be equally as fun. Lemon Beach Resort offers the best experience to make beautiful memories. The resort is situated at Elmina 11 JJ Rawlings street, Elmina. The beach view is amazing, with an open pool close to the beach. The resort has a traditional look that makes guests feel connected to their roots.
- Peninsula Resort
Third, on our list is the Peninsula Resort in the Volta region. Located in Asuogyaman -Atimpoku Rd, Akosombo. The Peninsula Resort is an open, beautiful location surrounded by mountains giving the resort a natural look. Activities include horse riding, hiking, swimming, boat cruising, lawn and table tennis and more.
- Sajuna Beach Club
Sajuna beach club is an affordable site in the Eastern Region. The beach club has a huge playground where activities like football games go on as well as go-cart rides. Other activities outside the playground include beach volleyball, waterslides rowboats and many others.
- Silicon Accra
Silicon Accra is an amazing 60-acre golf court located in Accra. The centre isn't fully structured yet but for a good golf experience during the holidays with friends, family and loved ones, Silicon Accra is the best location.
- Serenity Residence and Spa
Serenity Residence and Spa Korobite beach offer one of the best private and exclusive place to be during the holidays. The Residence offers the best spa services, with an environment one can easily fall in love with. A nice pool and great customer service in Accra.
- The Heights Bar and Lounge
If you looking for a cool bar in Kumasi, The Heights Bar and Lounge is the right spot to visit. The meals are insanely delicious with cocktails that will blow your mind. You can locate The Heights Bar and Lounge at Steamen Heights, Kumasi.
- Casa Restaurant
Casa Restaurant is another amazing location to visit in Kumasi. The Restaurant is sited in Ofori Kuragu Ave, Kumasi. They serve American, Chinese, Mediterranean and Contemporary cuisines.
- Bliss Entertainment
Bliss Entertainment is located inside the aviation Social Center. Activities include trampolines, bowling alleys as well as food and drinks. It's the best place to have fun, eat and realize stress. Foods on the menu include sizzling cocktails, alcoholic beverages and continental dishes.
- Peduase Valley Resort
Peduase Valley Resort is a hotel located in Peduase and surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. With a Spa, Gym, Pool, Multipurpose Sports courtyard, Restaurant and Bars your stay at Peduase Valley Resort promises to be a beautiful experience and an exciting one.
With a spa, gym, pool, multipurpose sports courtyard, restaurant and bars your stay at the destination will be a beautiful experience.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh