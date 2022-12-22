ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

10 vacation spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays in 2022

Berlinda Entsie

In Ghana, you get beautiful hinterland, sunny beaches, rich culture, lively cities, welcoming locals and tons of wildlife where you can enjoy to release yourself from all the stress.

Vacation spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays in 2022
Vacation spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays in 2022

Being able to see the end of the year is a great achievement and it is just okay and more relaxing to get a hideout or a normal site where you can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that coronavirus came with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

People travel for several reasons, whether it's cultural experiences, beaches, food, landscape, outdoor activities, and uniqueness. However, we have sorted out these friendly locations to help you make the most of your trip and make beautiful memories with your loved ones.

For a never-forgetful experience, here are some vacation spots in Ghana to relax from all the stress in 2022.

  • The Tunnel Lounge

The Tunnel Lounge is one of the best places to visit during the holidays. The beautiful, neat and serene restaurant is located at 45 Kofi Annan street, Accra Ghana.

Their cuisines and meals include a steakhouse, seafood, a wine bar, Drinks, Brunch and more

The Tunnel Lounge
The Tunnel Lounge Pulse Ghana
  • Lemon Beach Resort

Holidays for residents in the Central region are going to be equally as fun. Lemon Beach Resort offers the best experience to make beautiful memories. The resort is situated at Elmina 11 JJ Rawlings street, Elmina. The beach view is amazing, with an open pool close to the beach. The resort has a traditional look that makes guests feel connected to their roots.

Lemon Beach Resort
Lemon Beach Resort Pulse Ghana
  • Peninsula Resort

Third, on our list is the Peninsula Resort in the Volta region. Located in Asuogyaman -Atimpoku Rd, Akosombo. The Peninsula Resort is an open, beautiful location surrounded by mountains giving the resort a natural look. Activities include horse riding, hiking, swimming, boat cruising, lawn and table tennis and more.

Peninsula Resort
Peninsula Resort Pulse Ghana
  • Sajuna Beach Club

Sajuna beach club is an affordable site in the Eastern Region. The beach club has a huge playground where activities like football games go on as well as go-cart rides. Other activities outside the playground include beach volleyball, waterslides rowboats and many others.

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Sajuna Beach Resort
Best beach resorts in Ghana: Sajuna Beach Resort Pulse Ghana
  • Silicon Accra

Silicon Accra is an amazing 60-acre golf court located in Accra. The centre isn't fully structured yet but for a good golf experience during the holidays with friends, family and loved ones, Silicon Accra is the best location.

Silicon Accra
Silicon Accra Pulse Ghana
  • Serenity Residence and Spa

Serenity Residence and Spa Korobite beach offer one of the best private and exclusive place to be during the holidays. The Residence offers the best spa services, with an environment one can easily fall in love with. A nice pool and great customer service in Accra.

Serenity Residence and Spa
Serenity Residence and Spa Pulse Ghana
  • The Heights Bar and Lounge

If you looking for a cool bar in Kumasi, The Heights Bar and Lounge is the right spot to visit. The meals are insanely delicious with cocktails that will blow your mind. You can locate The Heights Bar and Lounge at Steamen Heights, Kumasi.

The Heights Bar and Lounge
The Heights Bar and Lounge Pulse Ghana
  • Casa Restaurant 

Casa Restaurant is another amazing location to visit in Kumasi. The Restaurant is sited in Ofori Kuragu Ave, Kumasi. They serve American, Chinese, Mediterranean and Contemporary cuisines.

Casa Restaurant
Casa Restaurant Pulse Ghana
  • Bliss Entertainment 

Bliss Entertainment is located inside the aviation Social Center. Activities include trampolines, bowling alleys as well as food and drinks. It's the best place to have fun, eat and realize stress. Foods on the menu include sizzling cocktails, alcoholic beverages and continental dishes.

Bliss Entertainment
Bliss Entertainment Pulse Ghana
  • Peduase Valley Resort

Peduase Valley Resort is a hotel located in Peduase and surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. With a Spa, Gym, Pool, Multipurpose Sports courtyard, Restaurant and Bars your stay at Peduase Valley Resort promises to be a beautiful experience and an exciting one.

With a spa, gym, pool, multipurpose sports courtyard, restaurant and bars your stay at the destination will be a beautiful experience.

Peduase Valley Resort
Peduase Valley Resort Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama McBrown

Style Inspiration: 10 times Nana Ama McBrown pulled off the perfect look on the 'gram in 2022

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Urinating before and after sex: Here’s why it is good for you

What to do when sex was better in your previous relationship than the present. [Credit: Bustle]

Here's what to do when s*x was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

Black couple watching a movie

4 ways to spice up a boring relationship