10 ways to get rid of bad scents in your bathroom

1. Ventilation:

· Ensure proper ventilation by using an exhaust fan or opening windows. Fresh air circulation helps eliminate odors.

2. Baking soda:

· Place an open box of baking soda in the bathroom. Baking soda is known for its ability to absorb and neutralize odors.

3. Essential oils:

· Use essential oils to create a natural air freshener. Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oil (such as lavender, eucalyptus, or tea tree oil) with water in a spray bottle and mist the air.

4. Citrus peels:

· Save citrus peels (orange, lemon, or lime) and place them in a bowl in the bathroom. Citrus has a refreshing scent that can mask unpleasant odors.

5. Coffee grounds:

· Place a bowl of coffee grounds in the bathroom. Coffee grounds can absorb and neutralize odors effectively.

6. Vinegar:

· Leave a bowl of white vinegar in the bathroom. The vinegar will help neutralize odors, and its smell dissipates quickly.

7. Activated charcoal:

· activated charcoal is known for its odor-absorbing properties. Place a bowl of activated charcoal in the bathroom to help eliminate unwanted smells.

8. Simmering potpourri:

· Simmer a pot of water with aromatic ingredients such as cinnamon sticks, citrus peels, and cloves. This releases a pleasant fragrance throughout the bathroom.

9. DIY air freshener gel:

· Make your gel air freshener using gelatin, water, and essential oils. This can be placed in a decorative container in the bathroom.

10. Houseplants:

· Place indoor plants like aloe vera or spider plants in the bathroom. Plants not only add a touch of greenery but also help purify the air.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, regular cleaning, and proper disposal of waste are also essential in keeping your bathroom smelling fresh.