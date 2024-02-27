3 popular misconceptions about people who wear glasses

The intelligence stereotype

First up, the classic: Wear glasses, and suddenly, you're a walking encyclopedia.

This trope has us believing that every glasses-wearer is a genius, solving complex mathematical equations or penning the next great novel.

While flattering, it's as accurate as saying all bald men are King Promise. Sure, some of us might ace a trivia night, but our glasses are more about seeing the world clearly than seeing through the mysteries of the universe.

The "fragile" misconception

Moving on, there's this odd notion that people who wear glasses are as delicate as the glasses themselves. It's as if the moment those frames rest on our noses, we're wrapped in "handle with care" tape.

Reality check: Glasses-wearers are found in all walks of life, from athletes sprinting across fields to scientists erupting volcanoes in labs. Our glasses don't come with a bubble wrap guarantee, and neither do we.

Socially awkward? Not necessarily

Then there's the stereotype that glasses are the hallmark of the socially awkward. According to this myth, behind every pair of glasses is someone stumbling over social cues, unable to navigate the simplest of conversations.

In truth, we're as varied as our frames—some of us are the life of the party, while others enjoy the serene company of a good book.

Glasses don't dictate personality; they enhance how we see the world, both literally and figuratively.

Not fashionable? Think again

Lastly, the unfounded belief that glasses are a fashion faux pas. Gone are the days when glasses were a one-way ticket to "uncool" town.

Today, they're as much a fashion statement as a trendy handbag or a pair of sleek sneakers. From cat-eye frames to round retros, glasses add an edge to any look, proving that style is truly in the eye of the beholder.