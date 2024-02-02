4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

Ever strolled into church fashionably late, hoping to slide into the shadows? Not with these ushers! They are ever ready to put latecomers front and center. It's like a spotlight on your tardiness, and nobody needs that on a Sunday morning. They will make you walk to sit in front while the pastor is preaching and everyone will be staring at you

2. Not making you sleep when you want to go into the spirit

Sometimes, the spirit moves in mysterious ways, including making you yawn during the sermon. But, oh no! These ushers have a strict "no sleep" policy.

Just when you think you are far gone, a gentle tap Trying to sneak in a quick nap? Good luck with that - they'll be there to keep you wide awake and spiritually engaged.

3. Line by Line Offering

Just when you begin enjoying the service, here comes the offering time. But instead of a swift pass of the offering bowl, these ushers go line by line, row by row, making sure you feel the pressure to give. It's like a financial audit every Sunday, and your wallet is under scrutiny.

4. Not letting you leave before church closes

Sometimes, life calls, and you need to make a swift exit before the final "Amen." But these ushers are on a mission to make sure you stay until the very end. Even when the pastor is saying the grace. No early exit for you!

