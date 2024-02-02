ADVERTISEMENT
4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

Gideon Nicholas Day

The church is undoubtedly a place for spiritual connection and reflection, but let's keep it real – sometimes those ushers throw in moves that make us raise an eyebrow or two. Here are four church usher habits that can be downright annoying.

Church ushers

Ever strolled into church fashionably late, hoping to slide into the shadows? Not with these ushers! They are ever ready to put latecomers front and center. It's like a spotlight on your tardiness, and nobody needs that on a Sunday morning. They will make you walk to sit in front while the pastor is preaching and everyone will be staring at you

Sometimes, the spirit moves in mysterious ways, including making you yawn during the sermon. But, oh no! These ushers have a strict "no sleep" policy.

Just when you think you are far gone, a gentle tap Trying to sneak in a quick nap? Good luck with that - they'll be there to keep you wide awake and spiritually engaged.

Just when you begin enjoying the service, here comes the offering time. But instead of a swift pass of the offering bowl, these ushers go line by line, row by row, making sure you feel the pressure to give. It's like a financial audit every Sunday, and your wallet is under scrutiny.

Sometimes, life calls, and you need to make a swift exit before the final "Amen." But these ushers are on a mission to make sure you stay until the very end. Even when the pastor is saying the grace. No early exit for you!

So, next time you find yourself navigating the drama of church ushers, know that you're not alone. It's all part of the Sunday adventure. Embrace the chaos, keep your pew etiquette in check, and may your church days be filled with a little less usher-induced drama!

