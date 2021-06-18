5 easy ways to get rid of body odour

Here are 5 ways to get rid of body odour;
Body odour is a bad thing to have as an individual. It can make you lose a date; it can disgrace you; it can make you feel uncomfortable, and make others feel uncomfortable around you, among others. It is a natural element, yes, but shouldn’t be allowed to get out of hand.
Antiperspirants are potent enough to block sweat pores in your armpits and so will reduce the moisture in there making it uncomfortable for bacteria to thrive and hence take care of the odour.
You might want to wear airy clothes, particularly shirts or dresses that allow enough air into the pits hence giving them an opportunity to breathe. This will reduce or eliminate moisture in your armpits and hence take care of the odour.
Rubbing half a piece of lime or lemon on your armpits will rid the place of odor-causing bacteria. Lemon/lime juice is one of the best natural antiseptics that leave your armpits squeaky clean, dry and odour-free.
Moisture easily attaches to hair, hence leaving your armpit hair to grow like no one’s business will only trap odour in there and put other people’s noses in discomfort.
If you don’t shower frequently, please change your mind. While at it, use antibacterial soap and make sure to clean your pits properly. This can also go a long way to take care of the body odour.
