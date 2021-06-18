5 easy ways to get rid of body odour

Use antiperspirant deodorant

Antiperspirants are potent enough to block sweat pores in your armpits and so will reduce the moisture in there making it uncomfortable for bacteria to thrive and hence take care of the odour.

Wear airy clothes

You might want to wear airy clothes, particularly shirts or dresses that allow enough air into the pits hence giving them an opportunity to breathe. This will reduce or eliminate moisture in your armpits and hence take care of the odour.

Use lime/lemon

Rubbing half a piece of lime or lemon on your armpits will rid the place of odor-causing bacteria. Lemon/lime juice is one of the best natural antiseptics that leave your armpits squeaky clean, dry and odour-free.

Shave your pits frequently

Moisture easily attaches to hair, hence leaving your armpit hair to grow like no one’s business will only trap odour in there and put other people’s noses in discomfort.

Antibacterial soap