ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

5 effective sex tips for men with small penis size

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Having a smaller penis size can lead some men to feel insecure about their bodies.

Size isn't always the problem
Size isn't always the problem

However, it's important to understand that the ability to satisfy a partner is not solely dependent on size. According to statistics, 75% of women struggle to reach orgasm, and it's often due to their partners' lack of knowledge on how to please them during sex.

Recommended articles

Sex is not only a physical act for women but also a psychological one. To ensure satisfaction despite any physical shortcomings, consider the following tips:

Treat her well: Show kindness and appreciation, not just in bed but in your overall relationship. A happy and content partner is more likely to be psychologically open to exploring intimacy with you.

Research indicates that men with smaller sizes often enjoy stable and fulfilling relationships because they make an effort to prioritize their partner's happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be open to sex toys: You can use sex toys as tools to enhance pleasure, they are not made to replace you. You don't need extravagant devices; even a small vibrator can significantly contribute to a more satisfying experience.

Invest in foreplay: Recognize that most women do not orgasm through intercourse alone. Take your time with foreplay, as it helps create the right mood for a fulfilling sexual experience. When done well, the emphasis shifts from size to the overall quality of intimacy.

Utilize pillows: If you prefer missionary positions, consider using pillows to elevate her lower abdomen. This simple adjustment facilitates deeper penetration and can enhance the overall experience for both partners.

Focus on technique over size: Understand that the issue is not always about size. Even with a larger size, it's possible to fall short in delivering pleasure. What matters most is how well you use what you have, emphasizing technique, communication, and attentiveness to your partner's needs.

Always remember it’s not about how big it is, it is about how well you use it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

Bedroom things

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level