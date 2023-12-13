5 effective sex tips for men with small penis size

Sex is not only a physical act for women but also a psychological one. To ensure satisfaction despite any physical shortcomings, consider the following tips:

Treat her well: Show kindness and appreciation, not just in bed but in your overall relationship. A happy and content partner is more likely to be psychologically open to exploring intimacy with you.

Research indicates that men with smaller sizes often enjoy stable and fulfilling relationships because they make an effort to prioritize their partner's happiness.

Be open to sex toys: You can use sex toys as tools to enhance pleasure, they are not made to replace you. You don't need extravagant devices; even a small vibrator can significantly contribute to a more satisfying experience.

Invest in foreplay: Recognize that most women do not orgasm through intercourse alone. Take your time with foreplay, as it helps create the right mood for a fulfilling sexual experience. When done well, the emphasis shifts from size to the overall quality of intimacy.

Utilize pillows: If you prefer missionary positions, consider using pillows to elevate her lower abdomen. This simple adjustment facilitates deeper penetration and can enhance the overall experience for both partners.

Focus on technique over size: Understand that the issue is not always about size. Even with a larger size, it's possible to fall short in delivering pleasure. What matters most is how well you use what you have, emphasizing technique, communication, and attentiveness to your partner's needs.

Always remember it’s not about how big it is, it is about how well you use it.