5 of the world's oldest languages still spoken today

These languages are not just old words; they are living pieces of history, passed down from generation to generation, carrying with them stories, traditions, and wisdom from the past.

These five languages have fascinating histories and are spoken by people who cherish their heritage.

1. Tamil

Tamil is one of the world's oldest languages that is still spoken today. It is over 2,000 years old and is spoken by millions of people in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Tamil has a rich literary tradition, with ancient poems and texts that date back to the 3rd century BCE. This language is a cornerstone of Tamil culture, preserving its traditions and stories through time.

Interesting fact: Tamil has its own script and is used in classical music, dance, and festivals. It is also one of the official languages of India.

2. Sanskrit

Sanskrit is another ancient language that has been around for more than 3,500 years. It was the language of ancient India and is considered the sacred language of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Although it is not spoken as a mother tongue today, it is still used in religious ceremonies, classical literature, and academic studies.

Interesting fact: Many modern Indian languages, such as Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi, have roots in Sanskrit. It is known for its complex grammar and beautiful poetry.

3. Hebrew

Hebrew is a language with a deep history that dates back over 3,000 years. It was the language of the Bible and ancient Jewish texts.

For many centuries, Hebrew was not spoken as a daily language but was kept alive in religious and scholarly writings. In the 19th century, Hebrew was revived as a spoken language, and today, it is the official language of Israel.

Interesting fact: Modern Hebrew has incorporated many new words to adapt to contemporary life, but it still retains its ancient roots. It is a unique example of a language that was brought back to everyday use after many years.

4. Chinese (Mandarin)

Chinese, specifically Mandarin, is one of the oldest languages in the world that is still widely spoken. It has a history of over 3,000 years and has evolved significantly over time.

Mandarin is the official language of China and is spoken by over a billion people. The Chinese writing system, with its complex characters, is one of the oldest in the world and has remained relatively unchanged.

Interesting fact: The oldest known Chinese writings were found on oracle bones and date back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BCE). These early writings were used for divination and record-keeping.

5. Greek

Greek is another ancient language that has survived for more than 3,400 years. It was the language of great philosophers like Plato and Aristotle and epic poets like Homer.

Greek has a significant place in the history of Western civilisation and has influenced many modern languages, including English.

Interesting fact: The Greek alphabet, which was developed around 800 BCE, is the basis for many other writing systems, including the Latin alphabet used in English. Modern Greek is the official language of Greece and Cyprus.

