5 signs of low self-esteem in men

Excessive competitiveness

While a healthy level of competitiveness is normal, men with low self-esteem often take this to an extreme. They may constantly feel the need to prove their worth or superiority over others, whether in professional settings, social situations, or even in casual games.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Overly sensitive to criticism

Men struggling with low self-esteem may exhibit an unusually high sensitivity to criticism. They might take constructive feedback personally or react negatively and disproportionately, seeing it as an attack on their character rather than an opportunity to improve.

Withdrawal from social situations

Those with low self-esteem might avoid social interactions because they feel inadequate or fear judgment. This withdrawal can sometimes be mistaken for introversion, but it's often rooted in feelings of insecurity and a fear of being exposed as less than perfect.

People-pleasing behaviours

ADVERTISEMENT

A man with low self-esteem might go out of his way to please others, often at the expense of his own needs and desires. This behaviour stems from a fear of rejection and a deep-seated need for external validation.

Negative self-talk and pessimism

Men with low self-esteem often have a pervasive sense of pessimism and engage in critical, negative self-talk. They may belittle their achievements and express doubt about their abilities, focusing predominantly on their perceived failures or inadequacies.

Pulse Nigeria