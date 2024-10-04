5 signs of low self-esteem in men

Low self-esteem in men may not always be glaring from the start and may show in subtle ways till they can no longer be ignored. Here are five common signs of low self-esteem in men:
Low self-esteem can manifest in different ways and can play a pivotal role in an individual's life.
Recommended articles
Excessive competitiveness
While a healthy level of competitiveness is normal, men with low self-esteem often take this to an extreme. They may constantly feel the need to prove their worth or superiority over others, whether in professional settings, social situations, or even in casual games.
Overly sensitive to criticism
Men struggling with low self-esteem may exhibit an unusually high sensitivity to criticism. They might take constructive feedback personally or react negatively and disproportionately, seeing it as an attack on their character rather than an opportunity to improve.
Withdrawal from social situations
Those with low self-esteem might avoid social interactions because they feel inadequate or fear judgment. This withdrawal can sometimes be mistaken for introversion, but it's often rooted in feelings of insecurity and a fear of being exposed as less than perfect.
People-pleasing behaviours
A man with low self-esteem might go out of his way to please others, often at the expense of his own needs and desires. This behaviour stems from a fear of rejection and a deep-seated need for external validation.
Negative self-talk and pessimism
Men with low self-esteem often have a pervasive sense of pessimism and engage in critical, negative self-talk. They may belittle their achievements and express doubt about their abilities, focusing predominantly on their perceived failures or inadequacies.
Encouraging open discussions about feelings of self-worth and providing support can help men confront and overcome these challenges. With the right tools and support, individuals can work towards building a healthier self-image and improving their overall quality of life.