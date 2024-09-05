Are you lazy or you are going through depression? Here are 5 ways to know

Persistent low energy

While laziness often comes and goes depending on the situation, depression can leave you feeling constantly drained. If getting out of bed, taking a shower, or even doing simple tasks feel like monumental efforts day after day, it could be more than laziness.

Loss of interest in things you once enjoyed

Laziness typically affects specific tasks or activities you don’t want to do, but depression can take away the joy from things you used to love. If hobbies, socialising, or even your favourite shows no longer excite you, this could be a sign of depression.

Prolonged feelings of sadness or emptiness

Feeling lazy tends to be a temporary state that lifts once you start doing something. Depression, on the other hand, is often accompanied by long-lasting feelings of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness that don’t go away easily, even after resting or relaxing.

Difficulty focusing or making decisions

Laziness might make you procrastinate on decisions, but depression can cloud your thinking entirely. If you’re finding it hard to concentrate or make even the smallest decisions, and this persists, it might be more than just laziness.

Changes in sleep and appetite

Laziness doesn’t usually affect your physical health, but depression often does. You might experience insomnia or find yourself sleeping too much, along with changes in appetite — either losing interest in food or overeating as a way to cope.

