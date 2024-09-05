ADVERTISEMENT
Are you lazy or you are going through depression? Here are 5 ways to know

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It can be difficult to tell the difference between feeling lazy and being depressed, as both can manifest as a lack of motivation and energy.

Laziness or depression.Getty Images
However, depression is a mental health condition that goes deeper than just feeling unproductive. If you’ve been struggling to differentiate between laziness and depression, here are five signs that might help you figure it out:

While laziness often comes and goes depending on the situation, depression can leave you feeling constantly drained. If getting out of bed, taking a shower, or even doing simple tasks feel like monumental efforts day after day, it could be more than laziness.

Low energy
Laziness typically affects specific tasks or activities you don’t want to do, but depression can take away the joy from things you used to love. If hobbies, socialising, or even your favourite shows no longer excite you, this could be a sign of depression.

Feeling lazy tends to be a temporary state that lifts once you start doing something. Depression, on the other hand, is often accompanied by long-lasting feelings of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness that don’t go away easily, even after resting or relaxing.

sadness
Laziness might make you procrastinate on decisions, but depression can cloud your thinking entirely. If you’re finding it hard to concentrate or make even the smallest decisions, and this persists, it might be more than just laziness.

Laziness doesn’t usually affect your physical health, but depression often does. You might experience insomnia or find yourself sleeping too much, along with changes in appetite — either losing interest in food or overeating as a way to cope.

Changes in sleep and appetite[LinkedIn]
If you’re experiencing several of these symptoms consistently, it could be a sign of depression rather than just a lack of motivation. It’s important to seek help from a professional if you feel like these feelings are becoming overwhelming.

