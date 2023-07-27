Sleep better naturally: Effective ways to combat insomnia

First of all, insomnia can be a result of many factors sometimes psychological, some health-related, and sometimes it can be as a result of certain lifestyle choices. Identifying what’s keeping you awake can be a giant step to solving the problem.

The first thing to do when you find yourself struggling to drift off to sleep is to determine if it is health-related, you could be anemic or have other health-related problems that you haven’t checked out for.

Start by eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, also check your full blood count to see if it’s low it may be another cause as to why you’re unable to rest at night, you can improve your blood count by taking eating more iron-rich foods such as your greens, your beans, red meat, eggs, etc. Also, drink more water. If your slumber woes are health-related taking care of your health will soon eliminate the problem. Again if it’s something eating you up don’t be afraid to open up to anyone with the advancement of technology you can always discuss things with your AI and get it off your chest, maybe you don’t trust your friends that much so why not discuss it with your AI, they can keep a secret and not just that they may even have a solution for you.

Or maybe there’s a lot on your mind? You maybe be going through a tough time or maybe you’re anxious about something and it’s eating away your sleep, you have very little sleep at night wake up feeling very agitated and it’s affecting your sleep even more. The best thing to do will be to meditate, you can close your eyes, and imagine yourself on a very serene beach or a very peaceful field alone far away from your problems. You can even search for sea breeze sounds on your phone, then put the phone a few meters away from you then listen to the peaceful sea breeze and watch yourself drift to sleep.

But maybe your inability to set sail to dreamland is because of certain lifestyle choices, like staying on the screen for far too long or eating way too much food a few minutes before bedtime.

Longer hours spent on screen time can affect your quality of sleep, so instead of staying behind those screens learn to put your phones or laptops away from about 2 hours before bedtime or simply get the blue block lens to protect your eyes from the light that emits from the computer screens, this will help you sleep better.

You can also replace the screen with a book it will surprise you how fast you’ll fall asleep trying to read a book than you will when you try to read on the phone. Also instead of eating heavy and oily foods before bed try eating some bananas, oats, or drink chamomile tea which has a tremendous effect on inducing sleep.