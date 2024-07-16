5 things we learned in school that are now useless

Reflecting on our school days, we realise that some of the things they taught us back then just don't seem that useful now. The world keeps changing, and sometimes, the things we learnt in school don't quite keep up.

So, let's talk about 5 things we learned that might not be as important as they seemed back then.

1. Reciting the names of all the state capitals

Remember spending hours memorizing the capitals of all 36 states in Nigeria? While it might have impressed your classmates during a geography quiz, how often do you actually need to recall that Abeokuta is the capital of Ogun State in everyday life? These days, with a quick Google search on your phone, you can find any state capital in seconds.

2. Memorising long lists of historical dates

Sure, knowing the year Nigeria gained independence (1960) is important! But memorising every single date in history, from the fall of the Roman Empire to the Nigerian Civil War, might not be the best use of your brainpower. Instead, focus on understanding the key events and the impact they had on the world. This way, history becomes a story you can learn from, not just a list of dates to remember.

3. Learning a language you'll never use

Many schools offer French or German as part of the curriculum.

These languages are great, but if you're never going to France or Germany, and don't have a specific need for the language in your chosen field, then memorising verb conjugations might not be the most practical use of your time. Wouldn't it be more helpful to learn a skill you can use every day, like computer coding or basic car maintenance?

4. The Shakespearean studies

Shakespeare's plays are considered literary masterpieces, but let's face it, the language can be a real struggle. The good news is, you don't need to quote Shakespeare to be successful in life! While appreciating great literature is valuable, understanding complex Old English might not be the most relevant skill for everyone.

5. Memorising the Periodic Table

Chemistry classes often meant memorising a giant chart filled with weird symbols. This exercise was meant to familiarise us with the elements and their properties, but unless you're a scientist, those names probably faded away fast. Today, we can easily access this information online, making memorisation redundant.

So, does this mean school was a waste of time?

Absolutely not! School teaches us so much more than just facts and figures. It helps us develop critical thinking skills, and learn how to learn and communicate effectively. It's also a place to make friends, discover new interests, and prepare for the future.

The things on this list might not be at the forefront of our daily lives, but they all played a part in shaping our education. The most important thing is to keep learning and growing.