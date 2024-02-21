6 things Ghanaian instrumentalists get away with in church

1.They don't give offering

Contrary to the expected practice of contributing to the church offering, many instrumentalists seem to bypass this customary act of financial support.

You can't blame them when it is time for offering, they will be playing the instruments for the songs, so what do you expect?

2.They don't join in pray

Participation in communal prayers is often dodged by the instrumentalists as they focus on perfecting their notes rather than engaging in spiritual contemplation.

3. They don't dress to match church event

The unwritten dress code for church events appears to be a mere suggestion for instrumentalists, who frequently opt for casual attire rather than aligning with the expected dress standards. They might wear comfortable shoes, Lacoste and T-shirts.

Pulse Ghana

4.Small talks

You will usually see instrumentalists having Brief, quiet communication with other musicians during critical parts of the service. It is usually tolerated, as long as it's not disruptive to the worship atmosphere. You never know they might be aligning on the keys and notes for the next song

5.They take breaks

Right after ministration the instrumentalists always vanish. In very long services, especially, short breaks for instrumentalists might be allowed, as long as they don't disrupt the flow of worship.

6.They vanish during sermons and announcements

During sermons and announcements, the instrumentalists are usually nowhere to be found. Instrumentalists might miss parts of sermons or announcements due to their focus on playing, but they still try their best to stay aware and engaged whenever possible. They even know more than you know in the church.

So, the instrumentalists in church sometimes forget to give money, miss saying prayers, and wear whatever they want. It's kind of funny, right? But no big deal!