6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

Different schools of thought have opinions on what breaks a Muslim's fast and what doesn't, but they all agree that eating, drinking and vomiting intentional breaks fasting. Sexual relations also break their fast because it leads to the secretion of substances. However, anything done unintentionally does not break a fast because it is believed that Allah will forgive.

Here are some definite ‘don’ts’ when it comes to fasting during Ramadan.

1. Swimming or taking a shower

This would break a person’s fast when the water gets into their throat and nose and it is believed that the water will go into their abdomen.

If you must swim or use a shower, do it before your fasting starts, if not you have to make it up after Ramadan.

2. Chewing gum and smoking

Chewing gum is breaking your fast, and so is smoking cigarettes or weed.

3. Applying lipstick

Some lipsticks are flavoured with fruits and when a woman licks her lips, she tastes these flavours and it breaks her fast.

4. Brushing your teeth

Brush your teeth before your fast starts. If you brush after your fast begins for the day, then you have broken your fast with toothpaste.

5. Frankincense and aromatic candles

Using any of these is a no-no, when inhaled they will break your fast.

6. Hugging and kissing