ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

If you are ever in a car accident, here are 8 things you should never do

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Being inside a car during an accident can be a frightening experience.

Things you should never do in a car accident
Things you should never do in a car accident

It's crucial to know what actions to avoid to ensure your safety and improve your response to the situation. Here are some key things you should never do if you are inside the car during a car accident.

Recommended articles

Jumping out of a moving or stationary car during an accident can lead to severe injuries.

  • Stay secure: Remain inside the car with your seatbelt fastened until it's safe to exit.
  • Evaluate the situation: Only consider leaving the vehicle if there’s an immediate danger, such as fire or submersion.
ADVERTISEMENT

Unbuckling your seatbelt too soon can result in further injury, especially if the car is still moving or could move.

  • Stay buckled: Keep your seatbelt on until you are sure it is safe to remove it.
  • Assess movement: Ensure the car is completely stopped and stable before unbuckling.

Panic can lead to irrational decisions and hinder your ability to respond effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Stay calm: Take deep breaths and try to remain as calm as possible.
  • Think clearly: Focus on your immediate surroundings and what needs to be done next.

Adrenaline can mask the pain of injuries immediately after an accident.

  • Self-check: Conduct a quick check for any pain or injuries.
  • Seek help: Call for medical assistance if you or any passengers are hurt.
ADVERTISEMENT

Leaving the car without checking for oncoming traffic or other hazards can be dangerous.

  • Look around: Before opening the door, look for oncoming traffic or other dangers.
  • Signal intentions: If possible, use your hazard lights to alert other drivers.
Car accident
Car accident Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga's car after accident at Timboroa on June 30, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

A running vehicle can pose additional risks, such as fire or further movement.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Turn off the engine: If you are able, turn off the engine to prevent any further accidents.
  • Secure the car: Engage the parking brake to ensure the car doesn’t move.

Using your phone for non-emergency purposes can distract you from the situation.

  • Emergency calls only: Use your phone to call emergency services or contact help.
  • Stay focused: Keep your attention on the current situation and your surroundings.
Don't check your phone.Hispanolistic
Don't check your phone.Hispanolistic Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Moving can exacerbate certain injuries, especially to the spine or neck.

  • Stay still: If you suspect a serious injury, try to remain as still as possible.
  • Wait for help: Wait for medical professionals to assess and assist you.

Knowing what not to do if you are inside a car during an accident can significantly improve your safety and response. Always prioritize your safety and the safety of others, and wait for professional assistance if needed.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Single mothers raising boys is one of our biggest problems- Ebo Whyte

How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

When did humans begin to use modern cutleries? [DALL-E2024]

When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

You need some life skills you need to survive living alone [Pinterest]

7 life skills you need to survive living independently