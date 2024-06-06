If you are ever in a car accident, here are 8 things you should never do

1. Never try to jump out of the car

Jumping out of a moving or stationary car during an accident can lead to severe injuries.

Stay secure : Remain inside the car with your seatbelt fastened until it's safe to exit.

: Remain inside the car with your seatbelt fastened until it's safe to exit. Evaluate the situation: Only consider leaving the vehicle if there’s an immediate danger, such as fire or submersion.

2. Never remove your seatbelt immediately

Unbuckling your seatbelt too soon can result in further injury, especially if the car is still moving or could move.

Stay buckled : Keep your seatbelt on until you are sure it is safe to remove it.

: Keep your seatbelt on until you are sure it is safe to remove it. Assess movement: Ensure the car is completely stopped and stable before unbuckling.

3. Never panic

Panic can lead to irrational decisions and hinder your ability to respond effectively.

Stay calm : Take deep breaths and try to remain as calm as possible.

: Take deep breaths and try to remain as calm as possible. Think clearly: Focus on your immediate surroundings and what needs to be done next.

4. Never ignore potential injuries

Adrenaline can mask the pain of injuries immediately after an accident.

Self-check : Conduct a quick check for any pain or injuries.

: Conduct a quick check for any pain or injuries. Seek help: Call for medical assistance if you or any passengers are hurt.

5. Never exit the vehicle without checking your surroundings

Leaving the car without checking for oncoming traffic or other hazards can be dangerous.

Look around : Before opening the door, look for oncoming traffic or other dangers.

: Before opening the door, look for oncoming traffic or other dangers. Signal intentions: If possible, use your hazard lights to alert other drivers.

6. Never leave the vehicle running

A running vehicle can pose additional risks, such as fire or further movement.

Turn off the engine : If you are able, turn off the engine to prevent any further accidents.

: If you are able, turn off the engine to prevent any further accidents. Secure the car: Engage the parking brake to ensure the car doesn’t move.

7. Never use your phone immediately

Using your phone for non-emergency purposes can distract you from the situation.

Emergency calls only : Use your phone to call emergency services or contact help.

: Use your phone to call emergency services or contact help. Stay focused: Keep your attention on the current situation and your surroundings.

Business Insider USA

8. Never move if you suspect a serious injury

Moving can exacerbate certain injuries, especially to the spine or neck.

Stay still : If you suspect a serious injury, try to remain as still as possible.

: If you suspect a serious injury, try to remain as still as possible. Wait for help: Wait for medical professionals to assess and assist you.