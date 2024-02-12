7 things you should never leave in your car

Electronics

First on the list, electronics. Your gadgets might be your lifelines, but the extreme temperatures inside a car can damage their batteries and internal components.

Whether it’s a laptop, smartphone, or camera, the heat can shorten their lifespan or even render them useless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medication

Medication is another no-go. High temperatures can affect the chemical composition of drugs, potentially decreasing their effectiveness. It's crucial to keep your meds at room temperature, as prescribed by health professionals, to ensure they work as intended.

Sunglasses

You might think sunglasses belong in your car for sunny days, but think again. The heat can warp the frames and damage the lenses, especially if they're plastic. So, it’s best to keep them on you or stored in a cooler spot.

Aerosol cans

ADVERTISEMENT

From deodorants to hairsprays, aerosol cans come with a warning for a reason. When left in a hot car, the pressure inside the can increases, which could lead to an unexpected explosion. Definitely not the surprise you want waiting in your vehicle!

Plastic bottles

Leaving plastic bottles in your car isn’t just bad for the environment; it’s bad for your health. Heat can cause plastic to release harmful chemicals into the liquid inside, which you then consume. Always take your water bottle with you to avoid any risks.

Food

It seems obvious, but leaving food in your car can lead to spoilage and attract unwanted pests. Whether it's a quick grocery run or leftovers from lunch, food items should not be left in the car for prolonged periods, especially on a hot day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important documents

Lastly, never leave important documents, like your passport or birth certificate, in your car. Not only are these items at risk from the heat, but they’re also tempting for thieves. Always keep crucial documents in a safe and secure place.